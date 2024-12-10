Jamie Foxx Makes Joke About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Parties in New Netflix Special: ‘It’s Slippery in Here’

BY: Walker Published 21 mins ago

Jamie Foxx dragged Sean “Diddy” Combs’ scandal into his new Netflix special.

In the new Netflix comedy special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, the Oscar winner, 56, sets the record straight about his April 2023 health scare, revealing that he had a “brain bleed that led to a stroke,” and he didn’t remember 20 days of his life.

Part of the special shows Foxx onstage addressing the conspiracies and claims about his health that were made on the internet, including some people alleging that Combs, 55, “was trying to kill me.” Joe Rogan, one of the most influential podcasters, even amplified the wild claim by discussing it on a November episode of his show.

Advertisement

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying. I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’ ” Foxx joked, adding, “Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9, something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

Foxx also joked about Combs as he recalled his medical emergency.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. S—, am I going to the wrong place in this mother——?” he said, adding, “Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’ Or is that Puffy? I’m f—-ing around.”

Foxx and Combs have been photographed together at events over the years, and Foxx was one of the speakers who honored Combs at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction back in May 2008.

Advertisement

Among the other online conspiracies circling about Foxx was some claiming he was cloned or replaced with A.I. when he spoke out in a video shared three months after he was hospitalized.

via: People

jamie foxx addresses the diddy rumors in his new netflix special: “the internet was saying puffy tried to kill me… hell naw… i left them parties early” pic.twitter.com/DIJwpuUQcp — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 10, 2024