Jamie Foxx Was ‘Ball of Energy’ in One of First Acting Gigs Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is back to work like he never left.

via Page Six:

Kristen Radford Thom, who worked with the Oscar winner on BetMGM’s latest promotional campaign in July, told People Friday that Foxx was “kind and humble and hilarious — all wrapped up in a ball of energy!”

The actress also said the movie star was comfortable enough with the crew that he just “opened up” to the cast.

“As private as he is, he was pretty open to our table about his situation without telling us exactly what happened,” Thom added.

“He was the nicest. He was funny. His improv abilities are unmatched. The entire set was laughing at his jokes. He is talented, in the most natural way.”

Geno Burmester, the creative director for the advertising agency 72andSunny, told the outlet that Foxx “brought his charismatic energy to every take.”

“From minute one on set, he was laughing and cracking jokes with the crew — not to mention that was actually him on the piano, tickling the ivories.”

“He’s also always on, even when the camera’s off, telling the crew some of the best stories you’ve ever heard and doing impressions that make you do a double take, they’re so spot on,” Burmester gushed.

The same month Foxx, 55, was having fun on the commercial’s set, he was seen full of life while sailing down the Chicago River on a mega-boat in his first public sighting since his hospitalization.

Soon after, Foxx took to Instagram to share that he went through “hell and back” during his mysterious illness just three months prior.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” the “Ray” star elaborated.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

While Foxx has kept the details of his medical scare close to the chest, the award-winning actor shared in August that he was “finally” getting back to his normal self.

“Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” he shared via Instagram at the time, thanking those who had sent him well wishes during his recovery.

Since filming his latest commercial, Foxx has also been spotted enjoying some vacation time with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

We’re glad Jamie’s back with us!