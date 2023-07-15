James Cameron Addresses Rumors He's Planning to Make Movie About Titan Submarine Tragedy

James Cameron wants you to know he will NOT be making a film about the Titan submersible tragedy that claimed the lives of fives people last month.

via Complex:

The Titanic director took to Twitter on Saturday to dispel all the rumors circulating that he would be putting together the film. The Sun had reported that Cameron was interested in making the movie and had Matt Damon and Kumail Nanjiani lined up as frontrunners for it. A source also told the outlet that the film “is a subject close to [Cameron’s] heart.”

It turns out that report was false as the 68-year-old is currently wrapped up in the Avatarfranchise that has sequels lined up until 2031. That and well, he just has no interest in turning the tragedy into a full-fledged film.

“I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” the director tweeted Saturday. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

The OceanGate Titan submersible imploded on June 18 during an expedition to check out the wreck of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. There were five people on board who were killed: OceanGate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood.

The submersible imploded after losing contact with communications an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. The tragedy garnered global attention as authorities initially believed the submersible had gone missing. Authorities called off the search once debris from the submersible was found around the Titanic wreckage.

During an interview with ABC News, James Cameron gave his two cents on the tragedy and compared it to the sinking of the Titanic. The director knows something about deep sea dives as he took 33 trips to the Titanic himself.

“People in the community were very concerned about this sub,” Cameron said. “A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified.”

Cameron also explained that he was “struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result.”

He called it a “very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded,” adding that it took “place at the same exact site with all the diving that’s going on all around the world, I think it’s just astonishing. It’s really quite surreal.”

Well, that’ certainly won’t stop Netflix or anyone from making a series about it. We know it’s coming…