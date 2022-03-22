Jamaica To Begin Process To Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State

Jamaica has already started removing the Queen as head of state and will continue the process once the royal visit is over.

via: Complex

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Jamaica today, March 22, as part of an eight-day Caribbean tour. However, they’ll be be greeted by a large demonstration outside the British High Commission protesting the visit in its entirety and calling for reparations for the slave trade, as well as an official apology.

Ever since Barbados officially removed the Queen as their head of state towards the end of 2021, there’s been growing support for the six other Caribbean states to follow suit.

Earlier in the week, William and Kate had to rearrange plans for their stop in Belize after residents protested their visit due to a dispute over land ownership with Flora and Fauna International, a controversial organisation for which William is a patron.

Good Morning Britain reporter Noel Phillips, who is currently in Jamaica covering the royal visit, confirmed the news earlier today after speaking to a senior government source.

He said: “I’ve been speaking to a source within the Prime Minister’s Government who has told me that as soon as they leave, Jamaica will begin the process of removing the Queen as head of state.

“I’m trying to make sense myself as to why they are hosting William and Kate knowing very well they are going to remove the Queen as Head of State. And that this diplomatic charm mission appears to be a complete waste of time.”

Backed by 100 figures from Jamaican business, politics, the clergy, and the arts, the Advocates Network also recently wrote an open letter to the crown which reads: “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration! We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.

“We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans, the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colonialization, is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation.”

