Jada Pinkett Smith Reiterates She and Will Smith Are 'Staying Together Forever' on 'Drew'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith still have no plans to divorce.

via Page Six:

Despite revealing that she and the “King Richard” star separated in 2016, the actress confirmed during Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” that their marriage is staying intact.

“We’re staying together forever,” she told host Drew Barrymore.

“I tried. We tried,” she added, seemingly referencing their split and her previous “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which made headlines in 2020.

While promoting her memoir, “Worthy,” Jada, 52, revealed in an October sit-down with Hoda Kotb that she and Will, 55, “made a promise that there will never be a reason” for them to divorce, hence why they’re still working on their relationship.

“We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she added.

In the same interview, she said that her and Will’s separation was exactly what they needed.

“As far as Will, my relationship with him, you know, we went through that long period of separation … in order for us to journey separately and do some journeying together,” she explained.

“It just seems as though we’ve come to a really, really beautiful place together, so I just, I’m happy.

“Yeah, that’s where I am. In this chapter of my life, I am finally happy.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Barrymore, the “Girls Trip” star shared where she stands in regard to the infamous 2022 Oscars slap — which she originally thought was a skit.

“I love Will as who he is. I’ve learned to love and embrace Chris [Rock] … as who he is, and myself as well,” she said.

“That’s what it’s about. We’re all just here trying to figure it out.”

Jada and Will have made headlines over the years for their open relationship, but they have never come clean about the true state of their marriage until this year.

The pair walked down the aisle in 1997 and share two children together: Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23.

Will also shares son Trey with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

If it works for them, it works for them. We have nothing to add.