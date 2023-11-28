Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Spotted Together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert Film Premiere

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted together at the Renaissance World Tour concert film premiere on Saturday in Los Angeles.

via People:

The outing comes three weeks after the model, 26, and actor, 32, announced that they had broken up in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

A source tells PEOPLE that the two left the premiere “side by side” and that “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”

Representatives for Harvey and Idris did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The former couple announced their separation after a little over a year of dating. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” their joint statement to THR read.

The two were first spotted together during a night out in Los Angeles in December and made their relationship Instagram official in January. That same month, the two were also seen leaving Harvey’s birthday bash holding hands.

During their time together, Harvey would often showcase the Swarm actor on Instagram. Multiple of her uploads included moments from their time together, which included attending a Beyoncé concert in May and taking a trip to Saint-Tropez in July.

The former couple would also support each other’s career and business ventures. Harvey attended the premiere of the final season of Idris’ show Snowfall in February. In August, the two posed for photos at a launch party for Yevrah Swim, Harvey’s swimwear brand sold exclusively at Revolve.

In September, Harvey shared a sweet tribute to Idris in her Instagram Story post in honor of his birthday. The post included a photo of Idris smiling as he posed in front of two chrome helium balloons. The entrepreneur wrote on top of the photo, “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu.”

Maybe they negotiated a contract extension! Just kidding.