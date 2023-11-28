‘The Boys’ Spinoff Set in Mexico in Development at Amazon

‘The Boys’ could be heading south of the border.

via Amazon:

According to sources, Amazon is currently developing a Spanish-language spinoff of their popular dark superhero series based on the Garth Ennis/Darick Robertson comic books that would be set in Mexico City. Exact plot details remain under wraps.

Like “The Boys,” it would be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Sources say that Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is attached to write. Dunnet-Alcocer most recently wrote the screenplay for the DC film “Blue Beetle” starring Xolo Maridueña. “The Boys” creator Erik Kripke would executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. Sources also say that Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal would executive produce under their La Corriente del Golfo banner, though deals are still being worked out on the series.

Should the project go forward, it would be the third series set in the world of “The Boys” beyond the mothership show, which is due to air its fourth season in 2024. Prime Video recently debuted the first season of “Gen V,” set at a college for superheroes run by Vought International. The show premiered on Sept. 29 and was renewed for a second season in October.

Prior to that, Prime Video aired the animated anthology series “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” which featured eight standalone stories and featured numerous actors from “The Boys” reprising their roles in the voice cast.

This would also be Amazon’s latest attempt at a local language production to expand the world of one of their streaming shows. Amazon is currently prepping such spinoffs of the high-budget spy series “Citadel,” including shows set in India, Italy, and beyond.

“The Boys” has proven to be one of the most popular Amazon streaming originals to date. Since the show launched in 2019, it has ranked highly on the Nielsen streaming charts whenever new episodes have aired. The show has also received eight Emmy nominations to date, including one for best drama series in 2021.

Thank goodness for subtitles, because we will be watching!