Jada Pinkett Smith Home In Break-In Attempt, She Scares Off Intruders | lovebscott.com

Jada Pinkett Smith recently faced a frightening incident when two men climbed into her balcony when she was inside.

Per TMZ, law enforcement sources claim the men were wearing hoodies and tried to break into Jada’s Los Angeles home. The incident took place close to 8 PM and the men thought no one was home. However, the Red Table Talk not only spotted them, but scared them away.

Police responded to the scene … but our sources say the suspects had long taken off and were nowhere to be found.

Unclear if Jada was the target or if this was just a crew hitting nice homes in and around the L.A. area.

We’re told deputies took an attempted burglary report … and the case is now under investigation.