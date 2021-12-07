Jacqueline Avant Was Awake on Night of Fatal Home Invasion, Family Says

Jacqueline Avant was awake when a surprise intruder entered her house and fatally shot her while her husband, Clarence, slept.

Jacqueline Avant’s family believes she was awake on the night of the home invasion and fatal shooting earlier this month, TMZ reports. According to the outlet’s sources, Jacqueline was awake at her Trousdale Estates home just after 2 a.m. PST, while her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was asleep in their bedroom.

Jacqueline’s family believes she and the armed assailant came face-to-face after the break-in and may have startled each other, which is when the suspect allegedly opened fire. The Avant’s security team was reportedly patrolling the front of the house at the time, but the intruder broke in through the side yard.

One of the security guards heard a gunshot from within the home and rushed inside. The suspect reportedly fired at the guard, too, before fleeing the scene.

As reported by REVOLT, Jacqueline was rushed to a hospital soon after the shooting and sadly passed away. Later that day, a man named Aariel Maynor was arrested in connection with the deadly break-in. Police say Maynor attempted to break into another Hollywood home just hours later and accidentally shot himself in the foot.

On Monday (Dec. 6), Maynor was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and felon with a firearm; and two counts of residential burglary. He is expected back in Los Angeles County’s Airport Branch Courthouse, but TMZ reports he won’t be arraigned until after his foot surgery on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Police believe Maynor was the sole perpetrator in the break-in and Jacqueline’s death. He allegedly opened fire on the 81-year-old with an AR-15 style weapon.

“Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Monday. “Her generosity and good will touched so many lives. My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community.”

