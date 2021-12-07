Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Jr. Dies in Police Custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died while in custody in Alabama after being arrested Saturday just after midnight.

via: Revolt

According to 4WWL, Foster was arrested on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 5) in Reform, Alabama on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude.” Those charges were later replaced with three counts of simple assault and one count of third-degree robbery. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, which supervises the Pickens County Detention Center where Foster was held, has referred all questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Coroner Chad Harless of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said he is currently in possession of the former NFL player’s body, but could not comment further about his death.

Rep. Kam Buckner of the Illinois State House’s 26th District took to Twitter to share a tribute to Foster after news of his passing surfaced. “No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother,” he tweeted. “You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

Former Saints player Junior Galette took to Twitter to say he suspects Foster’s death is the result of “foul play.”

“Glenn Foster introduced me to this lawyer named Everret Fineran who coincidentally quit in the midst of my lawsuit VS. The @NFL,” he tweeted. “I get a call this morning hearing that Glenn Died in the Hands of POLICE CUSTODY!!! REST IN POWER GLENN I SMELL FOUL PLAY! SMFH.”

Foster was a defensive end for the University of Illinois before playing professionally for the Saints, who obtained him as an undrafted free agent. He was cut from the team in 2015, however, he stayed in Louisiana to work as a real estate agent, contractor and developer.

On Tuesday (Dec. 7), Foster’s wife and parents announced that they were preparing a statement about his sudden passing.

We are sending our condolences to Foster’s family and friends at this time.