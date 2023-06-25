Jacquees Put Down $40 To Bond Out Of Gwinnett County After Simple Battery Arrest: Report

R&B star Jacquees has had quite an eventful weekend….and the weekend isn’t even over yet.

via: HotNewHipHop

On Saturday (June 24), the self-proclaimed King of R&B began trending on Twitter as an alleged mugshot hit the internet. In the photo, his face is obviously swollen, though it remains unclear exactly what resulted in such severe injuries.

As per Hollywood Unlocked, Jacquees – born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax – was arrested in Gwinnett County on Friday night. At the time, he was charged with a misdemeanour of simple battery, plus a misdemeanour charge of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Arrest records shown below confirm that he was booked into the local jail at 1:26 AM. The recording artist made bond just a few hours later at 8:46 AM. His amount due was set at $3,700, and he put down just $40 to secure his release.

Jacquees mugshot goes viral after being arrested for simple battery & obstruction https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr via @GwinnettSO pic.twitter.com/a2bLIpihi1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 25, 2023

In the time since making it out of Gwinnett County, Jacquees has been active on Instagram and even made it over to Phoenix, Arizona for his performance and after-party. He may be getting trolled over his significantly altered appearance in his mugshot, but still, the 29-year-old definitely proved his dedication to his craft.

Thankfully, Jacquees has a few weeks to recover from the incident before heading overseas on the Sincerely For You International Tour. He’ll be kicking things off in Amsterdam on July 15 and will eventually make his way down under to Australia later on in the month.