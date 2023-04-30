Jack Harlow Declares Himself 'Hardest White Boy' Since Eminem

Jack Harlow has declared himself to be the “hardest white boy” in rap since Eminem, making the bold claim in a bar on ‘They Don’t Love It’.

via: Rap-Up

On Friday, the Louisville rapper dropped his surprise album Jackman. on which he compares himself to another famous white rapper, Eminem. On the song “They Don’t Love It,” he declares himself the second best after Marshall Mathers.

“The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” Harlow raps on the Hollywood Cole-produced track.

Some fans took the lyrics as a shot at other prominent white rappers like Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, Macklemore, and Action Bronson, but Harlow boldly preempted the criticism.

“And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to ya head right then,” he adds.

Jackman. dropped Friday, just 48 hours after it was announced. Jack forgoes features on the 10-track album, which includes production from Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and Hollywood Cole. The project has been embraced by fans, who declared, “The old Jack Harlow is back.”

OLD JACK HARLOW IS BACK pic.twitter.com/KtSjCwMDtk — frostee (@frosteeflake) April 28, 2023

Next up, Harlow is taking on Hollywood. He is set to make his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, which hits Hulu on May 19.