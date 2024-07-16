Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour After Being 'Blindsided' By Partner Kyle Gass’ Trump Comment | www.lovebscott.com

Jack Black’s duo, Tenacious D, won’t be going on tour after comments made by member Kyle Glass sparked global outrage.

Jack shared via Instagram Tuesday morning that he was “blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday” and that he canceled the tour.

via THR:

“I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he continued, suggesting that all of Tenacious D’s work is being put aside for the time being. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

At the performance in Sydney on Sunday, Black and a “robot” presented Gass with a birthday cake. In the clips, Black is heard saying, “Make a wish” to Gass, who before blowing out the candles says, “Don’t miss Trump next time” to laughter and applause from the Sydney crowd.

The clips quickly went viral across social media, sparking Australian Senator Ralph Babet to demand that the pair have their visas revoked and to be deported from the country.

On Tuesday, Gass issued an apology. Shortly after, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Gass was dropped by his agent at Michael Greene’s talent agency Greene Talent.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” Gass said in a statement posted to Instagram following the news that the tour has been canceled. “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.”

He continued, “What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

Tenacious D were in the middle of a world tour that was set to take them to multiple other venues in Australia and New Zealand throughout the month of July. The tour was also supposed to resume in October in the U.S., with dates set in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

We all know Kyle meant what he said and Jack agreed — he just got in trouble for it.