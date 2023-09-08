Ja Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent, Cracks On His Mic-Throwing Incident

Ja Rule and 50 Cent traded shots on social media as they continued their infamous beef, which dates back two decades.

Fif began the shenanigans on Thursday (Sept. 7), calling out Ja for depicting himself hanging on a plank of wood like Jesus. Rule could be seen in the clip hoisted up on the log, rapping his track, “One Of Us.” In the 2000s song, Ja rhymes about what would happen if God was a human living life on earth.

50 saw the clip and took the opportunity to send some shade at his longtime nemesis. “Look at this sh*t head, is he supposed to be Jesus? WTF, you can’t make this sh*t up. LOL so stupid! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he typed.

Ja Rule caught wind of the shade and responded in a now-deleted IG post, TMZ reports. Referring to Fif’s mic-throwing incident, Rule jabbed at the businessman for facing charges. “We ain’t forget… Enjoy those criminal charges and lawsuit d*ckhead!!!”

On Wednesday (Aug. 30), 50 Cent’s Final Lap Tour stopped at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The Queens rapper became frustrated after experiencing technical difficulties and threw his microphone. However, the mic smacked an attendee in the head.

The person was later identified as Power 106’s Bryhana Monegain, who suffered a laceration on her head. Monegain was treated at an LA hospital for her injuries. Since the incident, Fif has been named as a suspect of criminal battery for striking a woman. Monegain filed a police report stating that the emcee looked directly at her before hitting her in the head.

According to TMZ, a rep for 50 Cent stated that Monegain “wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area.” He also added that he had no intention of hitting her or any of the fans in attendance.

After his microphone incident, The Game also took the time to jab at Curtis Jackson. In August 2023, the Compton emcee took to his Instagram Story to voice his opinion on Fif’s viral incident. Game reposted the clip showing 50 slinging the mic into the crowd, adding to the video, “Curtis, yo fat a** came to LA hittin women.”

