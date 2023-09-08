Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Take on a Funeral Company in Legal Drama 'The Burial' [Video]

Jamie Foxx is back with yet another project. Despite being taken out of action with a medical emergency in April, Foxx has been getting plenty of screentime. In the past two months, we’ve seen the veteran actor in They Cloned Tyrone and Strays. However, his next project, The Burial, will highlight Foxx in a whole new light.

via: Variety

The court room dramedy, which also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett and Alan Ruck, is set to premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“The Burial” is adapted from Jonathan Harr’s 1999 New Yorker article of the same name, and tells the story of personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary (Foxx) and his mission to help funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe (Jones) in a contract dispute against Loewen funeral company. With Gary’s help, O’Keefe sets out to sue Raymond Loewen’s (Bill Camp’s) company, and audiences dive into the depths and deceit of the funeral industry while getting a glimps at Gary’s ambitious, uncoventional background.

In an interview with People, film director Maggie Betts said of casting Foxx, “The real Willie Gary has a huge, larger-than-life personality, and I knew Jamie had the talent, charisma and range to bring this complex and multi-faceted persona to the screen.”

“He was a perfect match for the role, and he brought so much more humanity and vulnerability to the character than I could have ever expected which, as a director, was very exciting to work with.”

She added, “The film is triumphant and inspiring, and will leave audiences laughing, cheering and feeling deeply.”

“The Burial” is written by Betts and Doug Wright and is produced by Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman and Bobby Shriver. Following its TIFF premiere, “The Burial” premieres in select theaters on Oct. 6 before hitting Prime Video on Oct. 13.

Watch the full trailer below.