Sarah Francis Jones Went Into Labor At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour And Gave Birth To The Beyhive’s Youngest Member [Video]

When Beyoncé tells the world to stop, typically it does. However, that wasn’t the case for Hairspray actress Sarah Francis Jones.

Jones was enjoying Bey’s birthday concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this week when what she thought were false alarm contractions actually turned out to be her going into labor.

Luckily, Jones and her husband enjoyed all of the show before rushing to the delivery room after the Beyoncé’s performance.

“We thought it was just Braxton Hicks or gas — turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show,” she wrote in an Instagram post documenting their eventful concert experience.

Sarah Francis Jones spoke with ABC7 following the birth of her daughter and said she wasn’t due for another week, but Beyoncé evidently gave her baby a different idea.

“I wasn’t thinking that I was going into labor,” she said. “I wasn’t due for another week. We actually had a C-section planned. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna have fun at this concert. This is my last hoorah.’

“This baby had other plans. I think she heard Beyoncé’s voice and was like, ‘I wanna go too.’”

Jones added that her contractions first started roughly two-thirds of the way through Beyoncé’s set and continued to come every half-hour, but she decided to stay with her boo at the concert until the very end.

“By the time we got to the car, I was like, ‘This is not a false alarm,’” she said. “It had to be a perfect set of circumstances.”