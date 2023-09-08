Estate Battle: Jim Brown's Daughter Files Lawsuit Claiming Late NFL Star Suffered From CTE, Demands Will and Trust Be Invalidated

NFL legend Jim Brown’s daughter, Kimberly Brown, recently filed legal documents in court claiming that her father suffered from extreme CTE in the years leading up to his death.

via: BET

According to Radar Online.com, Kimberly Brown alleges that when her father signed the documents in 2016 he was “mentally incapacitated and suffering from football-related CTE” and blames her stepmother, Monique Brown for forcing him to sign the will and trust.

Because Brown suffered from cognitive decline, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease allegedly caused by CTE, the suit argues that he was not of sound mind to make any decisions about his estate.

When Brown died in May, Monique Brown became the sole executor of his estate which included a $7.5 million home in a Los Angeles mansion that was transferred into her name. Kimberly is also petitioning the courts to have the transfer of the deed revoked.

Other assets in Brown’s estate are “automobiles, jewelry, copyrights, trademarks, art, furnishings, and personal effects that Monique Brown now controls.

Kimberly stated that her father shared his final wishes with his children and was specific about what gifts, which he described as “tokens” that he would leave for each of them

She also claims that she was an eyewitness to her father’s deteriorating health where he suffered from hearing loss, a dramatic loss in weight, and mobility issues, and around ten months before he signed the will and trust that’s currently disputing.

During his final days, Brown would speak negatively about Monique and used coded language whenever she was in the room, according to Kimberly Brown.

Hailed as one of the greatest NFL players of all time, Brown ran for 12,312 yards rushing, 15,459 combined net yards, and 126 career touchdowns which were all league records before he retired in his prime at the age of 30. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1971.

After his NFL career, he starred in more than 30 films, including Three The Hard Way, Any Given Sunday, and The Dirty Dozen.