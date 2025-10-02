BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 1 hour ago

When in Rome, catch the new Italy Beer Train! Pack your bags; this sleeper service has got all the booze… and then some. Here’s what you need to know about the beautiful country’s latest addition for enjoying La Dolce Vita this fall.

Per Euronews, Italy has launched the Munich Express (also known as the Expresso Monaco), a 16-hour rail trip operated by the state-owned tourist division, FS Treni Turistici Italiani. The purpose of the Bavarian-themed journey is to offer passengers an Oktoberfest experience on wheels (literally), carrying travelers from Rome to Munich, Germany, for the traditional event.

If you didn’t know, Oktoberfest is a two-week festival in Munich. The celebration, heavily focused on Bavarian culture, features everything from cold beer to carnival rides and serves as the city’s biggest annual affair. This year’s funsies and festivities were set to run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5.

Let’s get into the fizzing details.

All About the Italy Beer Train: What You Need to Know

According to Oktoberfesttoday.com, the Munich Express is packed with top-tier amenities and accommodations for those seeking a vintage, unforgettable transport from the gorgeous Italian hills to the German mountains. The immersive train is equipped with live, exhilarating tunes, fancy dining cars (where riders can revel in draft brew and famous German cuisine), regular seats and couchettes, private sleepers, and even single/double/family compartments.

Whether you’re riding solo, making it a couples getaway, or a bucket-list occasion with loved ones, the Italy Beer Train is certainly something quite extraordinary to partake in. “Forget the stress of driving and unnecessary stops,” FS Treni Turistici Italiani said in a press release. “With us, the fun begins as soon as you get on board.”

This scenic route (which will allow passengers a cinematic view of Florence, Bologna, Verona, and the Alpine region) kicked off on Sept. 26, and its next date is Oct. 3. Departure happens to be from the Termini Station in Rome at 8 p.m. on those Fridays, with an ETA of 2:30 p.m. in Munich the next day (Saturday).

If you’re a day explorer, you even have the option to board from the following towns: Trento, Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Brennero, and Colle Isarco, Euronews reported. A return train will be available in Munich on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 P.M., with riders returning to Rome no later than 6:30 A.M. on Monday.

As for pricing, one-way fares start from €99 and are up for booking through Railbook. Want a discount? Grab a round trip for only €89 each way.

“The launch shows a strong connection between Italy and Germany,” Oktoberfesttoday.com wrote of the unique operation. The outlet later continued, “This marks the first dedicated Oktoberfest train service between Italy and Germany, reflecting the growing international appeal of the festival.”

Clearly, it’s an exciting time for the beer lovers in Rome, Munich, and surrounding areas and those coming in globally for this delightful adventure.

Nothing like roaming… with love and luxuries.

Know of any other similar on-the-go escapades for those who appreciate good beverages and bops? Drop them below!