Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame During Intimate Wedding Ceremony in South of France [Photos]

Issa Rae doesn’t play about her privacy! The multi-hyphenate surprised fans on Monday when she shared a series of photos from her wedding!

That’s right — Issa is a married woman!

If you recall, she played super coy when it was first reported that she was engaged to businessman Louis Diame — and that hasn’t changed.

She playfully captioned her wedding photos:

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Details on the ceremony are super scarce, but according to sources Issa had an intimate ceremony in the south of France. Some of those lucky enough to score an invite stayed at the Jean Cap Ferrat hotel near the venue.

Congrats Issa!