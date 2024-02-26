Independent Spirit Awards Winners List: ‘Past Lives’, ‘American Fiction’ and ‘The Holdovers’ Take Top Honors | lovebscott.com

The film and television winners for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out live on Sunday night.

The gentle drama “Past Lives” was named the best independent feature of 2023 at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday afternoon, with writer-director Celine Song also winning the award for best director.

Actors Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) won in the gender-neutral acting categories, while Dominic Sessa won the Breakthrough Performance Award for “The Holdovers.” Screenplay awards went to Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction” in the Best Screenplay category, and to Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik for “May December” in the Best First Screenplay category.

“The Holdovers” won for cinematography and “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” won for editing.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

BEST FEATURE?

“All of Us Strangers”

“American Fiction”

“May December”

“Passages”

“Past Lives” *WINNER

“We Grown Now”?

BEST FIRST FEATURE

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

“Earth Mama”

“A Thousand and One” *WINNER

“Upon Entry”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD?– Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000

“The Artifice Girl”

“Cadejo Blanco”

“Fremont” *WINNER

“Rotting in the Sun”

“The Unknown Country”

?

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Todd Haynes, “May December”

William Oldroyd, “Eileen”

Ira Sachs, “Passages”

Celine Song, “Past Lives” *WINNER

BEST SCREENPLAY

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” *WINNER

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien, “Birth/Rebirth”

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, “Bottoms”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, “May December” *WINNER

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, “Theater Camp”

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

Laurel Parmet, “The Starling Girl”

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, “Upon Entry”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Jessica Chastain, “Memory”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Trace Lysette, “Monica”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Judy Reyes, “Birth/Rebirth”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” *WINNER

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Erika Alexander, “American Fiction”

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Noah Galvin, “Theater Camp”

Anne Hathaway, “Eileen”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Marin Ireland, “Eileen”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Catalina Saavedra, “Rotting in the Sun”

Ben Whishaw, “Passages”

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Marshawn Lynch, “Bottoms”

Atibon Nazaire, “Mountains”

Tia Nomore, “Earth Mama”

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Anaita Wali Zada, “Fremont”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Katelin Arizmendi, “Monica”

Eigil Bryld, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Jomo Fray, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Pablo Lozano, “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

Pat Scola, “We Grown Now”

?

BEST EDITING

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, “Rotting in the Sun”

Stephanie Filo, “We Grown Now”

Daniel Garber, “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” *WINNER

Jon Philpot, “Theater Camp”

Emanuele Tiziani, “Upon Entry”

?

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD?

(Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Showing Up” *WINNER

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Bye Bye Tiberias”

“Four Daughters” *WINNER

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“Kokomo City”

“The Mother of All Lies”?

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall” *WINNER

“Godland”

“Mami Wata”

“Tótem”

“The Zone of Interest”

PRODUCERS AWARD

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton *WINNER

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD ?

Joanna Arnow, director of “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed”

Laura Moss, director of “Birth/Rebirth”

Monica Sorelle, director of “Mountains” *WINNER

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD?

Set Hernandez, director of “unseen” *WINNER

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, director of “Lakota Nation vs. United States”

Sierra Urich, director of “Joonam”

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court”

“Dear Mama” *WINNER

“Murder in Big Horn”

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence”

“Wrestlers”

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“Beef” *WINNER

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

“I’m a Virgo”

“Jury Duty”

“Slip”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Emma Corrin, “A Murder at the End of the World”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Zoe Lister-Jones, “Slip”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Ramón Rodríguez, “Will Trent”

Ali Wong, “Beef” *WINNER

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

Billie Eilish, “Swarm”

Jack Farthing, “Rain Dogs”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us” *WINNER

Adina Porter, “The Changeling”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Benny Safdie, “The Curse”

Luke Tennie, “Shrinking”

Olivia Washington, “I’m a Virgo”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Clark Backo, “The Changeling”

Aria Mia Loberti, “All the Light We Cannot See”

Adjani Salmon, “Dreaming Whilst Black”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us” *WINNER

Kara Young, “I’m a Virgo”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

“Jury Duty” *WINNER

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams