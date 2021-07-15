Iggy Azalea Announces ‘Few Years’ Break from Music After Dropping Next Album [Photos]

It’s the End of an Era for Iggy Azalea.

via: Metro

She took to Twitter to break the news, writing: ‘“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

‘I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.’

Iggy continued: ‘Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

‘I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!’

— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

Yes! I have the coolest project dropping the week after my album and I can’t wait til you guys see it! https://t.co/pL2FYAE1Dk — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

End of an Era is Iggy’s third studio album, following 2014’s The New Classic and In My Defense, which was released in 2019.

Best of luck to Iggy.