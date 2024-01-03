Ice T's Wife Coco Celebrates 23rd Anniversary with a Stunning Vow Renewal Throwback [Photos]

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Nicole “Coco” Austin took to social media to celebrate her 23rd anniversary with husband Ice-T.

via: NBC News

On New Year’s Day, Austin gave her husband a shoutout by sharing a sentimental picture of the two from their 2011 vow renewal ceremony. In the picture, the two smiled at each other while both were decked out in white, and Austin wore an extravagant ballgown and tiara.

“Here’s to 23 years with this guy!! My rock! My diamond in the rough! Love you beyond #HappyAnniversary #HappyNewYear2024 #nowordscandescribe” she gushed in the caption.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also honored his longtime wife by sharing a throwback photo of them wearing matching yellow, along with some pictures of them in coordinating pink while hitting a club in New York City.

“Today is Coco and my 23rd Anniversary! [Red heart emoji] Keep it fun, Keep it sexy, and by all means ‘Stay in LOVE!’ It just gets better every year..! EVERYONE have an Incredible New Years 2024” he captioned the vintage photo.

Back in 2011, Ice T and Coco Austin renewed their vows on their reality TV show, Ice Loves Coco, which ran on E!.

During the lavish ceremony, fellow rappers Snoop Dogg and Flava Flav were present, according to Us Weekly. The event included a speech of admiration from Snoop Dogg, and a speech from Ice T’s son, Tracy Marrow, who talked about how he approves of Austin as a stepmother.

“The curtain drops, the crowd gives us great applause and we were feeling the love right there,” Ice T said in the episode.

“I’m so happy that you’re doing your thing in a real big way, especially in the city of L.A. I love you, Ice-T and Coco — I’m a fan and a friend,” Snoop Dogg said.

Austin herself had an emotional response after Tracy Marrow’s speech, tearing up.

“[As a] stepmother, you want to hear that you’re loved, so when he said he loved me, that was really nice. He just opened up out of the blue.”

In a 2023 interview with People, Ice T opened up about what the vow renewal meant to him.

“We made an agreement that we would renew the vows in five years. We didn’t. We did it in 10 years on Ice Loves Coco. We had a big thing in L.A. and it was better, because we had been married 10 years,” Ice T told the outlet.