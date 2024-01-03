Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Negative Comments About Her Husband, Says He Rocks Her World Every Night: 'The D Is Fire'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is coming to the defense of her hubby Ryan Scott Anderson.

via: Complex

Following her release from prison on parole, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has responded to trolls commenting on posts from and about her husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for the 2015 murder of her abusive mother Dee Dee, is not amused by people who have something to say about her husband, whom she met in 2020 and married in 2022. While it’s not clear how they met, the couple have indicated that they’re ignoring the negative comments and are very much in love.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters,” the 32-year-old Blanchard wrote in a Tuesday, Jan. 2 comment on an older Instagram post from Anderson. “I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life.”

Anderson, 37, also added his comment to the post, which was originally shared on Nov. 29. “Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha,” he added. “now come get it Baby…”

Blanchard was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 for her participation in a plot to kill her mother. Prosecutors accused her of conspiring with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, to kill Dee Dee. Blanchard was treated to several unnecessary medical treatments by her mother during her childhood. Throughout the murder trial, she said her mother kept her sick throughout her childhood and convinced the public that she was suffering from leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

She was released on parole after serving seven years in prison on Dec. 28. Blanchard later expressed regret over the murder of her mother.

In an interview with People, Blanchard and Anderson spoke about their excitement regarding married life but said they’re concerned about the public interest. “I’ve never lived with a man,” Blanchard added. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’” Anderson said that following her release, he made her gumbo, took her on a “romantic night out,” and gave her presents.