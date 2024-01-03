T.I. and Tiny Deny Abuse Allegations as Sexual Assault Lawsuit is Filed Against Them

As we reported earlier, T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris are being sued by a woman who claims that she was drugged by the couple while at a nightclub.

The woman, who filed the suit under the name Jane Doe, says that the incident took place in the VIP section of the nightclub. She recalls having two Amaretto sours that she ordered before Tiny allegedly gave her another drink.

The unidentified woman then said that she started to feel dizzy and lightheaded and was told to go to bed by the Atlanta rapper. She also claims that the sexual assault started after T.I. demanded a rubbed down from her and that Tiny would join in by pinning her down on her stomach.

After that news hit, T.I. and Tiny Harris gave a statement to TMZ … “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”