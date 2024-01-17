Ice Spice Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over 'In Ha Mood' [Video]

Ice Spice and her producer Riot are being accused of stealing one of her hits from another rapper.

via Complex:

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old artist is being sued over her song “In Ha Mood” for alleged copyright infringement by an artist named D.Chamberz.

Per court documents reviewed by the outlet, D.Chamberz claims Ice’s recording copies the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context of his single, “In That Mood,” released in January 2022. The rapper says he wrote, and recorded the track a full year before Ice Spice’s single was released.

The artist also alleges that Ice Spice’s producer, Riot, may have caught wind of the song in one of two ways. “In That Mood” was reportedly performed “dozens of times” in NYC-area venues near where Ice and Riot live.

The song allegedly managed to get airplay on Hot 97 in New York City, which D.Chamberz believes Riot may have been tuned into. He adds that social media proof corroborates his claims.

Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” is certified gold as of May 2023, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and has nearly 46 million views on YouTube and over 168 million on Spotify.

The plaintiff is reportedly seeking at least half of the song’s publishing rights, other revenue, and damages.

On the bright side, Ice Spice is set to hit the desert when she performs at the 2024 edition of Coachella for two weekends in April.

The recent Complex cover star’s debut studio album is expected to drop this year. During her cover story interview with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo, the Bronx-bred rapper says she intends to stay true to her roots in the drill music scene.

“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” said Ice Spice. “I would say I’m bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there’s trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”

Listen to both songs below — do you think Ice and Riot might be guilty?