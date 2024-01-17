Not So Fast: Kanye West Did NOT Get His Teeth Removed to Install $850,000 James Bond Villain-Inspired Titanium Grill

Kanye West has a new mouthpiece.

The rapper got a new set of grills that were inspired by Jaws, a villain in the 1977 James Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

While it was initially reported that Kanye removed his teeth for the new metallic dentures, that is NOT the case. It’s simply a fixed grill.

via Complex:

Ye had a procedure done called fixed prosthodontics where the grills, which were designed by Ye alongside his doctor and made of titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals, are fixed to his teeth. Dentist Thomas Connelly, who worked with Ye on the procedure, also confirmed to Complex that the artist’s teeth are all still there, if you were wondering. “He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly, who has worked with other celebrities in the past, said. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

How much would something like that cost you ask? Reportedly $850,000.

Speculation of Ye removing his teeth kicked into gear on Wednesday when the artist and designer took to his Instagram Stories to drop off a picture of himself smiling with his new titanium piece, which also came with fangs. In his second post, the rapper shared a screenshot of a Google search for the Bond villain.

His body, his choice — even if it is ugly.