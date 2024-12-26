Hudson Meek, 16-Year-Old Actor from ‘Baby Driver,’ Dies After Falling from Moving Vehicle

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago



Meek, a teen actor best known for his work in “Baby Driver,” died after falling from a moving vehicle in Alabama, officials said. He was 16.

Meek suffered blunt force injuries when he fell from the motor vehicle in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News on Thursday. He suffered the injuries last Thursday and died on Saturday.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, the office said. The incident happened at the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills, a suburb to the south of Birmingham.

A post on Meek’s Instagram account Saturday said, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight.”

Meek played “Young Baby” in the 2017 Edgar Wright action film “Baby Driver,” playing a younger version of the main character, a role played by Ansel Elgort.

“His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met,” the post on Meek’s Instagram account read.

Acting Out! Academy, which is in Vestavia Hills, called him “one of AOA’s first and brightest stars” in a post on Facebook Sunday.

“May you shine forever Hud. You will be deeply missed,” the performance arts academy wrote. “Please join us in praying for his amazing family during this difficult time.”

Meek most recently had television roles on NBC’s “Found” and National Geographic’s “Genius.” He also played “Bully Boy” in the 2016 film “Providence,” a romantic drama which won best cast at the 2016 Christian Film Festival.

via: NBC News

