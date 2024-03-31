Hot Boys Rapper B.G. Arrested for Probation Violations After Boosie Concert Appearance | lovebscott.com

Just seven months after returning home following a 12-year stint in prison, B.G. has been charged with violating the terms of his supervised release.

via: Rolling Stone

The Guardian reports that the rapper born Christopher Dorsey was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas — where he now resides — for a series of probation violations related to his three-year supervised release, including appearing alongside fellow rapper Boosie at a Las Vegas concert this past February.

B.G.’s probation officer deemed the performance a violation for two reasons: First, the rapper did not “obtain prior written approval … before entering self-employment” before the concert. Secondly, because Boosie himself was imprisoned on felony charges, the two rappers appearing together was a violation of a federal supervised release statute that prevents parolees from “associating unnecessarily with” convicted felons.

Under that same rule, B.G.’s probation officer also took issue with Choppers & Bricks, an album that B.G. recorded with Gucci Mane and released in December 2023; Gucci Mane was convicted on federal charges over a decade ago.

A warrant for Dorsey’s arrest was filed on March 21, and the rapper was placed custody in Las Vegas on probation violations on Wednesday; he was soon released on his own recognizance, the Guardian reports. He was also ordered to appear at a federal court in New Orleans — where he was initially charged and convicted — at which point the judge will determine if the violations merit a revocation of his probation and a return to prison.

In September 2023, Dorsey was released after serving 12 years of a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges; he was arrested in 2009 along with two others when police stopped him in New Orleans and found three guns and a loaded magazine in the car. Two of the guns had previously been reported stolen, while it also turned out that the car had been stolen from an Alamo rental car parking lot.

B.G. was one of the members of the Cash Money supergroup Hot Boys along with Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk.