The holiday season is full of gift-giving, sharing recipes, and helping others. We have compiled a list of holiday volunteering ideas to help you give back to the community. So whether you are hands-on, or you prefer to give online, we have shared several different ways to support those around you. Here are a few holiday volunteering ideas for you to consider.

7 Holiday Volunteering Ideas to Give Back to the Community

1. Food Banks

Food banks help to support people who may be battling food insecurity especially during the holiday season. You can help sort, donate, or give away boxes to those in need. Check out your local food banks and sign up for a shift in your area!

2. Homeless Shelter

You can also support unhoused individuals by donating, starting a fundraiser, or supporting local politicians in your community dedicated to helping homelessness. You can also volunteer to make plates, clean, or cook by contacting your local shelter.

3. Senior Centers

AmeriCorps Seniors and Friend to Friend America are a few senior citizens charities you can donate to. You can also volunteer at your local senior centers and help decorate, play games, or just give conversation to the elderly.

4. Children’s Hospitals

Being a baby cuddler is a great way to volunteer for the babies who do not have anyone to hold them. You can also read stories to older children and keep them company while they’re in the hospital. Donating gifts to the children’s hospital is also a great way to place smiles on the faces of many children during the holiday season.

5. Community Toy Drive

Spread joy to kids in your community by collecting and sorting toys for your neighborhood’s toy drive. This is an excellent opportunity to send out gifts to families in need, so find your local toy drive to volunteer or to donate.

6. Animal Shelters

Make a fur baby happy this holiday season by helping out at your local animal shelter in need of volunteers. You can help them find the perfect home or even volunteer to walk the dogs as well.

7. Salvation Army

You’ll be able to help with it all at the Salvation Army. From food banks to shelters to ringing the bell at a Red Kettle. Volunteering at the Salvation Army can help uplift a family in need.

These are excellent holiday volunteering ideas you can do to spread some holiday cheer. So if you’re wondering what to do this holiday season to give back to your community, we hope these ideas inspire you to volunteer!

Which holiday volunteering idea do you want to try? Let us know your ideas in the comments below!