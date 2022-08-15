Hit-Boy Reveals He Produced Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’ Track 'Thique' in Way Back in 2014

In a new interview on Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, the Hit-Boy revealed he produced Beyoncé’s “Thique” around the same time he was working on 2014’s Beyoncé & Nicki Minaj duet “Feeling Myself.”

via Complex:

“I had to sit on that beat for eight years!” Hit-Boy said on the podcast. “That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’ But then I’m sitting on stuff like “Thique” that just hasn’t materialized yet. Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am. I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Rolling Stone, Hit-Boy opened up about crafting the beat for Bey’s 2013 single “Bow Down.”

“I was basically trying to make a ‘N***as in Paris,’ female version. With that bounce, with that synth. Obviously you look at the lyrics, she’s talking crazy, talking rapper shit. So just to bring that energy out and go to her stadium shows and see the reaction is like, wow. The energy I was trying to convey really went over.”

Listen to Hit-Boy’s full interview below.