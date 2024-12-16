Home > HEALTH/WELLNESS

5 High Protein Snacks for Weight Loss That Are Perfect for Jumpstarting Your Journey

BY: Ashley Blackwell

Published 1 hour ago

New year, new you? Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’ve all decided to embark on a mission to “unbig” our backs after the holidays. So, implementing high-protein snacks for weight loss into your diet is a great way to start your healthy-intake kick.

From the deep-fried turkey and dressing drenched in cranberry sauce down to the honey-glazed ham and potato salad, it’s been quite a time for our digestive systems. However, while it’s easy to feel discouraged when going for that second serving or skipping out on a gym session, it’s important to remember that dropping pounds is not an overnight process. Because of this, you must ensure that small milestones are in place to obtain the motivation you need to (realistically) reach your body goals.

Adjusting your eating habits could inspire you to build a feasible exercise regimen to complement your new consumption routine. By ingesting an increased protein level, you help the body build physical and mental muscle, fight excessive hunger, lower blood pressure, and maintain good skin and bone health.

Here are yummy treats that will give you the nutrients you need.

A List of High Protein Snacks for Weight Loss That Are Great Sources of Energy

1. Tuna

Tuna is an underrated, tasty nibble with many benefits, including vitamins B, C, D, and zinc, which protect against immune illnesses. Eat fresh with cheese crisps, or make a nice, crunchy salad out of it. Steer clear of overly salted, processed chips or crackers with it. This would be ideal for a mid-day refreshment or even a light dinner.

2. Peanut Butter Toast

Along with its protein content, peanut butter is cholesterol-free and rich in magnesium, zinc, and vitamins B6 and E. Toss a couple of slices of whole-grain bread in the toaster and pair it with peanut butter for a delicious munch. Add some apples or bananas for the ultimate sweet-savory experience.

3. Jerky and Cottage Cheese

Jerky is known as the “protein powerhouse.” It’s naturally flavorful and fulfilling and can be combined with cottage cheese for a satisfying snack. While jerky is said to be great for muscle growth and brain focus (due to its iron and minerals), cottage cheese has a low fat content and nutrients for blood sugar control.

4. Greek Yogurt Bowl

Greek yogurt is one of one. This creamy delight is packed with protein and probiotics that support gut health, potassium to manage your blood pressure, and calcium for bone strength. Its versatility is why it’s a heavily promoted option for clean eating. Looking for a bomb breakfast to start your day off with? Make a Greek yogurt bowl infused with your favorite fruits, almonds, and nuts. It’s so refreshing that you might want it again the next day.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli should be at the top of your list if you’re a veggie lover. The amazing thing about this vegetable is that there are many ways to enjoy it — in and out of a dish. Be it stir-fried or fresh out of the cold section in the grocery store, it’s enjoyable, to say the least. Per the National Library of Medicine, broccoli is anti-inflammatory and helps to prevent cancer. Additionally, it’s stuffed with dietary fiber and “improves cardiovascular function.”

Which of these high-protein snacks for weight loss will you add to your weekly meal plan? Comment below!

