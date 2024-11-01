BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Picture this: It’s a busy day, and you’re hungry. You reach for what seemed like a filling snack just to be hungry an hour later. And we all know it doesn’t matter if you’re powering through a workday, hitting the gym, or just trying to make it through a long afternoon, staying full matters. So, how do you stop those annoying hunger pangs after consuming a snack? Pick a snack that keeps you fuller for longer, which are the ones packed with nutrients that keep you satisfied and energized.

Why We Want Nutrient-Dense Snacks

It’s easy to fall for the trap of quick, sugary, or crunchy snacks, but those often leave you wanting more. However, when you fuel your body with the proper nutrients, it can make all the difference. Snacks that help you stay full typically contain a good mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Protein helps build and repair tissues, fiber slows digestion, and healthy fats keep you satisfied longer. This trio works wonders for curbing cravings and keeping your energy levels stable throughout the day.

Eating foods with low energy density — meaning they provide fewer calories for a larger volume — also helps. For example, yogurt is a great option. According to the first qualified health claim announced by the FDA, “Eating yogurt regularly, at least two cups (three servings) per week, may reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes according to limited scientific evidence.”

Adding these nutrient-dense foods to your snack choices will help keep you full, avoid blood sugar crashes, and prevent overeating at meals.

1. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt provides a high-protein snack that keeps you full for hours. Its thick texture gives it staying power, setting it apart from regular yogurt. You can purchase it plain or in various flavors like strawberry, cherry, etc. Add fruit like berries or banana for fiber, and sprinkle granola for crunch. This snack combines protein, fiber, and healthy carbs, making it an excellent choice when you’re hungry.

2. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is high in fiber and low in calories, making it a great snack for curbing hunger. The fiber helps your body digest slower, keeping you full longer. Season it with olive oil, sea salt, or nutritional yeast to add flavor without unhealthy fats. Popcorn’s light texture makes it easy to eat while still filling you up.

3. Cottage Cheese with Fruit

Cottage cheese is rich in protein, particularly casein, which digests slowly, helping you stay full. Pair it with fruits like peaches, pineapple, or melon for a fiber boost and natural sweetness. This combination provides a balanced snack of protein and fiber. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, cottage cheese is flexible enough to work with both, making it a go-to for filling snacking.

4. Pita with Hummus

Hummus, made from chickpeas, is loaded with protein and fiber. Pair it with whole-grain pita for a combo that fights hunger. The fiber from the pita and the protein and healthy fats from the hummus keep you satisfied. Add veggies like cucumbers or bell peppers for extra crunch and nutrition. This snack is great for keeping energy levels stable throughout the day.

5. Savory Oatmeal

Savory oatmeal is a hearty, filling snack that isn’t just for breakfast. Cook steel-cut oats, then top with savory options like fried eggs or avocados. The fiber from the oats and healthy fats from the toppings keep you full longer. This snack offers a substantial alternative to sugary snacks while giving you the energy to power through your day.

Choosing snacks that help you stay full is all about balancing protein, fiber, and healthy fats. These five satisfying snacks will curb cravings and give you the energy you need to stay on top of your day. So next time hunger strikes, grab one of these snacks and say goodbye to those midday cravings!

