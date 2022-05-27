Herschel Walker Provides Head-Scratching Solution To Gun Violence [Photos]

In a Fox News appearance Thursday morning, Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker offered a vague proposal on surveilling social media to prevent mass shootings in the wake of Tuesday’s attack at a Texas elementary school that left at least 19 children and two adults dead.

via: BET

Fresh off a GOP primary victory earlier this week, Herschel Walker offered up an incomprehensible solution to gun violence on Fox News.

On Thursday (May 26) the Senate candidate from Georgia responded to the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead by noting that “Cain killed Abel” and followed up with a head-scratching suggestion.

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that looking at social media,” he said.

Walker then went to the GOP talking points. The former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back said he wanted to put money in the “mental health field” instead of “departments that want to take away your rights.”

Herschel Walker's solution to school shootings involves "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." pic.twitter.com/WAi7a4mwgz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2022

These ramblings seemed to baffle people on social media. See their responses below.

Senator Warnock might want to hire someone to record all of Herschel Walker’s public appearances and just livestream them. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 26, 2022

I already feel safer! GA Senator wannabee Herschel Walker offered this today on Fox in response to a gun control question: "how about getting a department that can look at men that's looking at women that look at social media." — lew bracker (@LewBracker) May 26, 2022

Nothing @HerschelWalker says here makes sense. Georgia has a choice: Warnock or Walker. Conscientious or crazy. pic.twitter.com/4ftFBSA7Oi — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 26, 2022

Herschel Walker on Fox: pic.twitter.com/2iHe1CsmZ9 — ?? ??? Bruce ? 9¾ (@Bruce_Cares) May 26, 2022