Herschel Walker Provides Head-Scratching Solution To Gun Violence [Photos]

May 27, 2022 4:33 PM PST

In a Fox News appearance Thursday morning, Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker offered a vague proposal on surveilling social media to prevent mass shootings in the wake of Tuesday’s attack at a Texas elementary school that left at least 19 children and two adults dead.

via: BET

Fresh off a GOP primary victory earlier this week, Herschel Walker offered up an incomprehensible solution to gun violence on Fox News.

On Thursday (May 26) the Senate candidate from Georgia responded to the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead by noting that “Cain killed Abel” and followed up with a head-scratching suggestion.

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that looking at social media,” he said.

Walker then went to the GOP talking points. The former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys running back said he wanted to put money in the “mental health field” instead of “departments that want to take away your rights.”

These ramblings seemed to baffle people on social media. See their responses below.

