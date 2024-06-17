Henry Cavill Confirms (Again) He and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting First Child in Father's Day Tribute | lovebscott.com

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting.

via Complex:

On Father’s Day, the Man of Steel actor hopped on Instagram to share the news while paying tribute to all fathers on their special day. Cavill shared a photo of a nursery featuring a baby’s crib.

“Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there,” Cavill wrote. “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.”

Cavill previously confirmed the news in April during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

“I’m very excited about it,” he said. “Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Cavill and Viscuso started dating in 2021 before the couple went public with its relationship in 2022.

He’s still our favorite Superman. Congrats to their family!