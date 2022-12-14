Henry Cavil Announces He Won't Be Returning to Play Superman After All: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'

Henry Cavil departed ‘The Witcher’ to reprise his role as Superman in the DC Universe, but now that James Gunn is in charge of DC’s future — Henry’s Superman isn’t happening.

via IGN:

Gunn took to Twitter later this week to announce that he and DC Studios co-president Peter Safran have finalized a DC slate and will announce more in the new year. But Gunn also shared one movie, which is a young Superman film set in his early days as a reporter. As a result, Cavill would not be returning to the role.

Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram page writing, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

Cavill said that he was told by the studio to announce his return back in October but this was before James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to lead DC. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

It had been reported earlier that Cavill’s future as Superman was not as secure as it was when he announced his return. Certainly, Cavill confirms that at the time of the announcement that he would return for a Man of Steel sequel, there actually were plans for the movie. But those plans changed once Gunn and Safran were hired.

This seemingly confirms other reports that the whole Snyderverse could be done away with, as Wonder Woman 3 is also seemingly not moving forward. Something director Patty Jenkins confirmed on her Twitter account.

Gunn revealed that Superman was his biggest priority for DC and he announced that the next Superman movie will focus on a young Superman during his early days as a reporter. Gunn is writing the script, but will not be directing the movie himself.

The full DC plan is expected to be announced next year, and while Cavill will not be Superman, Gunn says they spoke about other future possibilities of working together. Cavill recently announced that he will not be returning as Geralt for Netflix either.

See Henry’s statement in full below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)