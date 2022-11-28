The Rock Claims That Warner Bros. ‘Inexplicably And Inexcusably’ Fought Against Bringing Henry Cavill Back As Superman [Video]

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor.

In one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, Henry Cavill made his triumphant return as Superman in an explosive end credits scene for Black Adam. Within days of the film’s release, Cavill took to Instagram and confirmed that he will be starring in more projects as the Man of Steel. It was a triumphant moment for fans and The Rock, who has been aggressively pushing for a future smackdown between his Black Adam character and Cavill’s Superman. However, it wasn’t an easy road.

In a new Twitter video, The Rock has revealed that before Black Adam could trade blows with Superman, he had to fight an even bigger opponent first: the studio. In the surprisingly candid message to fans (that could easily be read as a flex), The Rock opened up about the resistance at Warner Bros. when his team tried to orchestrate Cavill’s return.

According to The Rock, he wanted to establish Black Adam as “the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe” by pitting him against Superman, specifically Cavill’s version of the character. But Warner Bros. “inexplicably and inexcusably” did not want to bring the actor back. Via Deadline:

“This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” he added. “There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Ultimately, The Rock prevailed and he’s clearly not about to back down from championing Cavill’s Man of Steel. Just check out this spicy take.

“Henry Cavill is our generation’s Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman,” The Rock said. “And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but the greatest Superman of all time.”