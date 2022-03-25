Heartbreaking.. Texas Mother Shot and Killed While Visiting Son's Gravesite for His Birthday [Photo]

A mother was shot and killed Tuesday at a Texas cemetery while visiting the grave of her recently deceased son for his “first birthday in heaven,” police and her ex-husband said.

via: Revolt

On Tuesday, Mar. 22, Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was fatally shot at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen — a second shooting victim also suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

One of her other children, listed as Q Jones NGaojia on Facebook, paid tribute to his mother in a social media post that revealed an intent to do a balloon release at his brother Amir’s gravesite. Kineh N’Gaojia, ex-husband to Yolanda, spoke on the shocking death in a heartfelt Facebook message of his own:

“I have no words because I can’t believe this is real. This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life. I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia … how y’all gonna kill her on her Son birthday at his gravesite???”

Kineh continued in a subsequent post:

“We always said whoever go first will hold the other one down. Well, don’t worry I’m gonna hold us down. Q Jones NGaojia and Sierra Simone already know I will give them my last breathe. Rest well … those bullets took a precious gem … from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain’t going nowhere but up … cause we know how hard you rode for your family. … Kiss Amir for me and tell him how much I/we love and miss him.”

News outlet KWTX spoke to Kineh, who also explained that Amir passed on New Year’s Day of this year, mere months prior to the cemetery shooting. According to the same report, police haven’t confirmed the victim’s name, nor do they have any information regarding a shooter — they are asking the public to provide assistance if they do have knowledge about this murder by contacting 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Sending our condolences to the family.