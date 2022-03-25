Say What Now? Trump Sues Hillary Clinton Over Russia Collusion Claims

Former President Trump on Thursday filed a sprawling civil lawsuit against 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and more than a dozen others alleging a vast conspiracy to undermine his 2016 presidential campaign and administration with accusations of Russian collusion.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, the ex-POTUS is suing Clinton and dozens of others for allegedly undermining his 2016 campaign. Clinton’s co-defendants include the Democratic National Committee, former FBI Director James Comey, and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, all of whom are accused of weaving a “false narrative” that linked Trump’s campaign to Russia.

Per the the civil suit:

In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot — one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the suit reads. “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty. The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly sensitive data sources—are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.

The 108-page lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Thursday, more than five years after Trump defeated Clinton in the presidential race. In a 2017 interview with USA Today, Clinton was asked if she believed that Trump associates had colluded with Russia to help secure an election win.

”There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort,” she said. “Because there’s no doubt in my mind that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.”

In the previous year, Trump publicly encouraged Russian hackers to target Clinton and find “the 30,000 emails that are missing” from the personal server she used while serving as secretary of state. During his speech at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump suggested his request to Russia was a joke; however, an investigation headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller found Russian officials started targeting Hillary’s emails “on or around” the same day Trump made the request.

According to the lawsuit, the Russian collusion claims cost Trump $24 million in legal fees, business opportunities, and other losses. The former president is reportedly seeking $72 million in damages, according to CNBC.

