Doja Cat Tells Fans ‘I F*ckin’ Quit’ Amid Frustrations Over Canceled Festival Set

Last year, Planet Her star Doja Cat ranted on Instagram Live about the pressures of being an artist.

via: Complex

In a series of tweets, the Planet Her artist said that she’s “not taking pictures” with so-called fans again after her current tour wraps. In response to other tweets, she also said that “everything is dead to me,” including music. “[A]nd I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me,” she wrote. At the time of this writing, Doja’s Twitter name had been changed to “i quit.”

While some of the fan-originating tweets Doja responded to have since been removed, TMZ and others have reported that the source of this frustration is a canceled festival performance in Paraguay. Doja and other artists (including Machine Gun Kelly) were set to perform at Asunciónico 2022, with weather ultimately forcing the sets to be canceled.

Apparently, some fans directed their grievances over the called-off festival slot at Doja herself. According to TMZ, fans seemed to be angry that Doja had tweeted about her Brazil show but didn’t say anything about the canceled performance in Paraguay.

I’m not sorry — i quit (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

BRAZIL ?? ?????????????????????????????????????????????? — i quit (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. ??? — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

This month, Doja Cat was announced as being part of The Weeknd’s upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour. The current routing for the tour’s first leg sees the trek kicking off in Toronto in July and wrapping in Los Angeles in September.