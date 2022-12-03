Hazel E Files For Divorce From Devon Waller

Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over.

via: AceShowbiz

Revealing the news was The Shade Room on Friday, December 2. According to the outlet, the 42-year-old TV personality, whose real name is Arica Tiffany Adams, is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old daughter. No further details are currently provided.

Hazel first came forward with her marital issues by exposing Devon’s angry DMs in early November. A few days later, she accused him of abusing her and their child.

“I didn’t want this. I tried to avoid me raising my daughter alone….[but] I don’t want to be controlled,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I’m tired of not being able to be myself. I’m tired of mental abuse, actual abuse….my daughter not getting the full love and attention that she deserves without it being a hostile situation… I ain’t want this.”

Hazel also unleashed photos and videos that showed Devon being overly aggressive. One image is allegedly from her ex slamming her arm into the door. She also shared a screen recording where Devon called him a “dumb b***h.”

In another post, the reality star shared a photo of their daughter with what appeared to be bruises on her cheek. “imagine being in the hospital…and when your baby finally visits she comes in with a black eye,” she captioned it.

After bringing up the allegations, the former VH1 star filed an order of protection for them. Sharing a screenshot of the filing, she penned, “I’m taking the steps needed to protect us.”