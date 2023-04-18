Hayden Panettiere Reveals She Lost Hair, Sleep & More Due To Alcoholism Side Effects

Hayden Panettiere went into more detail about her battle with alcoholism in a new interview with Women’s Health magazine.

via Just Jared:

The 33-year-old actress revealed that her eyes turning yellow wasn’t the only thing that happened to her.

While Hayden has previously opened up about how her alcoholism led to her having jaundice and turned her eyes yellow, she’s now opening up in more detail about it.

“I struggled with sleep deprivation. Sleep is massive,” she said. “It affects your motor skills, your ability to think and your overall health…my body was like, ‘enough’.”

But that wasn’t it for Hayden.

In addition, she also says that her “face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps.”

On top of talking and being candid about her health, Hayden has also opened up about struggles with post-partum depression.

We’re glad to see she was able to pull it together — not everyone is so fortunate.