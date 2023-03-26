Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After Photos of Them Kissing Circulate on Social Media [Video]

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked romance rumors after they were spotted making out on a street in Tokyo.

via: Complex

The pop star was spotted in Tokyo, where he’s currently on his Love on Tour concert series, kissing Emily Ratajkowski. While neither side has confirmed or denied rumors of a budding romance, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry is in fact “seeing someone” since parting ways with Wilde.

“Harry is seeing someone,” the source said. “He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia. But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.”

Back in November, Styles and Wilde called it quits after two years of dating. At the time, sources close to the couple told People that Styles and Wilde were “taking a break.”

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” said one source. “It’s a very amicable decision.”

According to Page Six, there’s no “bad blood” between Styles and Wilde.

“There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” another source told the outlet. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.”

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been sweeping the dating circuits after filing for divorce from her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. Earlier this year, Ratajkowski followed up her fleeting romance with Pete Davidson by hitting it off with Eric André. The two were first linked back in January after paparazzi spotted them out in New York City for a romantic dinner. From there, the model and comedian vacationed together in the Cayman Islands.