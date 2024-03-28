‘Harlem’ Sets Recurring Cast For Season 3 | lovebscott.com

Last December Amazon announced that the streamer has handed out a third-season renewal to the comedy series Harlem, starring Meagan Good from creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver.

via: Deadline

Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Robin Givens (Batwoman) and Gail Bean (Snowfall) have been set in recurring roles.

Siriboe will portray Seth, an MLB player whose confident, charmin, and sweet mannerisms land him a spot in one of the ladies’ hearts. Browning will portray Portia, an edgy and beautiful woman from Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) childhood, whose return to Harlem causes a stir. Givens will portray Jacqueline, Eva’s no-nonsense mother. Bean will portray Given’s daughter Eva, a driven, yet playful, venture capitalist who has started working with Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

From writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem is a comedy following four best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America, starring Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian”. In season two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille had to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye tried to figure out how to make meaningful connections while navigating a nasty divorce. Quinn sought out balance as she rode the emotional roller coaster of life, and Angie looked for luck at every turn as she tried to find her place in the world. Together, the women continued to level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

Season 3 directors are: Stacey Muhammad (The Best Man The Final Chapters, Bel Air), who also serves as a co-executive producer this season; Shea Vanderpoort (First Wives Club, Saturdays); and Tasha Smith (BMF, P-Valley).

Harlem is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.