It's Happening: Rihanna Confirms She's Headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

We’re about to witness histoRIH!

Rihanna has officially been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

After rumors of Rih taking the Halftime Show stage swirled Sunday morning, she took to Instagram with the following post — confirming the news.

We’re still waiting for the NFL’s official announcement — but Rihanna’s word is really all we need!

Update: The NFL and Roc Nation have confirmed — Rihanna’s doing the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl LVII goes down Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona, presented by Apple Music.