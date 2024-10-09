Home > NEWS

Halle Berry Reacts to Ex-Husband Eric Benét’s Claims of Being a Sex Addict

BY: Walker

Published 6 seconds ago

Eric Benét is still making his ex-wife Halle Berry’s blood boil.

Although the 58-year-old actress did not name the musician, 57, specifically, it was widely reported back in 2002 that Benét went to rehab to treat sex addiction.

On Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, she referred to her second husband when she said she doesn’t ‘f***ing believe’ his self-proclaimed sex addiction.

‘I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,’ she said about an unnamed ex. ‘But I don’t f***ing believe that s***.’

The Catwoman star also addressed the steamy love scene rumors between her and her Monster’s Ball co-star Billy Bob Thornton on the same podcast episode.

She previously married to Benét in 2001 after dating for two years, but they called it quits in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2005.

Berry’s first marriage was to David Justice from 1993 to 1997.

Her third marriage was to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Back then, she revealed that they had been having issues in their marriage ‘for some time now’ when she released a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

‘Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,’ she told the outlet.

‘However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.’

At the time, it was widely speculated that Benét had been unfaithful to Berry more than once because of his alleged sex addiction.

Following their split, he shut down the claims that he was a sex addict himself in an interview with ABC News.

‘I am not a sex addict,’ he told the outlet in July 2004. ‘I am a person who … through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes.’

via: Daily Mail

You check out the full interview below.

