Halle Bailey Responds to Claims She 'Lied' About Pregnancy | lovebscott.com

As they did with Rihanna in 2023, fans frantically played detective to determine if Halle Bailey was expecting her first child. For months, the “Angel” singer managed to avoid discussing future plans with her boyfriend DDG. That all changed on January 6, when the first-time parents confirmed the birth of their son, Halo.

via: ET Online

On Sunday, The Little Mermaid actress fired back at a user who claimed that she “lied” about her pregnancy. In the original tweet (shared on X formally known as Twitter), the user claimed that Bailey “lied” and gaslit” people when it came to pregnancy rumors and that she now wants the same people to “know every little detail” about her pregnancy after keeping it a secret.

The 23-year-old singer responded directly to the user.

“i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went,” she wrote. “i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !”

Bailey also replied to another user who suggested that she stop sharing pictures of her pregnancy journey, after welcoming her son.

“if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine,” the “Ungodly Hour” songstress wrote.

After the back and forth, Bailey announced that she was going to log off of the site.

“lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter love you all,” she wrote in a follow up tweet.

Earlier this month, Bailey and her boyfriend, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, announced the arrival of their son Halo. Prior, the actress kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps, even covering her bump in a ruffled dress during the premiere of The Color Purple.