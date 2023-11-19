Halle Bailey Reacts to Fan Pointing Out Her ‘Pregnancy Nose’: ‘Leave Me the Hell Alone!’ [Video]

Halle Bailey is tired of all the speculation surrounding her rumored pregnancy with DDG.

via: Page Six

The actress took to her Snapchat Story Saturday to address a fan’s comment that pointed out her “pregnancy nose,” further warning her followers to stop talking about her appearance.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she stated.

“And you know why?” she continued. “‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

“[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Despite her shutting down the rumors once more, the 23-year-old “Little Mermaid” star only showed her face and neck in the video.

She avoided directly addressing the pregnancy speculation — and fans were convinced her silence said a whole lot more.

“Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know!” one fan commented under The Shade Room’s repost of the video.

“Girl it ain’t just the nose, you got that out of breath pregnant voice too.” another viewer laughed.

Yet a third doubter added, “Stop gaslighting us like we can’t tell you’re pregnant Halle.”

“We can tell your nose has spread. We had the same s–t happen when we were pregnant.”

Rumors of the actress’ pregnancy began when she made a very quick appearance in one of her boyfriend’s livestreams in August.

Then, in September, fans accused her of trying to hide a bump by wearing a flowy dress to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

A person at the event also told Page Six exclusively that Bailey seemed to be extra careful about being photographed and how she interacted with her peers.

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” they divulged.

The “Forgive Me” singer and DDG also fueled pregnancy rumors in October when they were spotted running errands in Santa Monica together.

Bailey donned a cozy outfit of sweats and a super oversized hoodie.

She then chose to wear a voluminous Nicole + Felicia dress to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, which also led fans to believe she was hiding a bump.

The Disney star and DDG have been dating since at least January 2022.

She previously told Cosmopolitan that the rapper is her “first deep, deep, real love.”