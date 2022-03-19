Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon on Why NFL Owners Won’t Give Colin Kaepernick Another Shot [Photos + Video]

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL down since 2016 and despite training hard each and every day for another shot, he remains out of the league.

via: Complex

Although Kaepernick appears to be in good shape, Hall of Famer Warren Moon isn’t sold on the 34-year-old’s return to professional football. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former Houston Oilers quarterback said he doubts NFL owners are ready to give Kaepernick a second chance.

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity,” Moon said. “I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league.”

Moon added, “Just thinking off the top of my head, those owners, they have a very close-knit unit and once they make their minds up that they don’t want to do something, it doesn’t happen.”

Kaepernick—who was released by the San Francisco 49ers one year after taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice—hasn’t shied away from his aspirations to play again. His training session with Lockett was actually a result of another tweet, in which he wrote that for “the past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself,” before asking if he could join a workout.

“I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time,” he wrote. “But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”

