Nicki Minaj and Coi Leray Discuss Sexuality [Video]

Coi Leray has tapped Nicki Minaj for her latest single “Blick Blick” after some back-and-forth over its existence.

via: Rap-Up

Hot on the heels of their collaboration “Blick Blick,” Nicki Minaj welcomed Coi Leray while going live on Instagram Friday night.

During their candid conversation, they got into some thangz including an intimate discussion about sexuality.

Nicki asked the 24-year-old rapper if she was a lesbian, to which she responded, “No, I like dick.”

Coi admitted to having a sexual relationship with a woman, but she doesn’t consider herself bisexual. “No, I eat pussy before though. It just wasn’t for me,” she said. “After I was in it, that’s when I realized. I was like, listen, this is not for me. This is not my type of thing.”

When it comes to sexual partners, Coi prefers men. “You know what it is, I like a man’s touch. I like aggression so a girl can’t really give me that aggression.”

Nicki suggested that women can be aggressive too, citing Young M.A. as an example. “Is that aggressive enough?” she asked Coi. While Coi said she finds the “Ooouuu” rapper “cute,” she said, “I’d rather just date a boy.”

Coi explained that her tomboy image is the result of being the only girl in a family of boys. “My shit looks a little, I guess, lesbian or tomboy or dykish or whatever they wanna call it.”

However, Coi did not rule out a future relationship with a woman. “Maybe one day I’ll meet a girl in the future and she’ll change my mind,” she said. “It don’t turn me on right now but just maybe, I don’t know.”

Nicki then opened up about her own experience with a woman when she was a teenager. “You know I had my stage, right? So I had a boo when I was in high school and she was so, so, so, so cute,” she said before turning the focus back to “Blick Blick.”

Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty in 2019, has spoken about her sexuality before. Earlier in her career, she claimed to be bi to get attention.

“I think girls are sexy,” she told Rolling Stone in a 2010 interview. “But I’m not going to lie and say that I date girls.”

On her 2020 remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Nicki addressed the speculation, rapping, “Used to be bi, but now I’m just hetero.”