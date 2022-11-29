Hailey Bieber Has Ovarian Cyst ‘the Size of an Apple,’ Is Not Pregnant

Hailey Bieber wants you to know she’s not pregnant, just facing a health challenge.

via Yahoo:

The model and Rhode Beauty founder opened up in her Instagram Stories about a recent health challenge. In it, she is seen lifting up her sweatshirt to display her tummy, clarifying that the bloated area is not a baby bump — but an ovarian cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Bieber, 26, wrote in the Nov. 28 story caption. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

“Not a baby,” she added. “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways… I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Ovarian cysts, as noted by the Mayo Clinic, are “sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface.” They are common and often harmless (though women suffering may have a little discomfort). Most cysts go away without treatment within a few months.

See her post below.